



The Valencian Community has added 271 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

By provinces: 12 in Castellón (1,992 in total); 89 in the province of Alicante (5,172 in total); and 170 in the province of Valencia (8,772 in total), to which 8 previous cases have been reassigned.

However a further 358 patients with coronavirus have been cured so the total number of people healed since the beginning of the pandemic is now 20,121: 2,826 in Castellón, 6,669 in Alicante and 10,594 in Valencia.

There are currently 2,533 active cases, which represents 10.49% of the total positives notified. Patients currently being treated in Valencian hospitals are 185: 5 in the province of Castellón, withno one in ICU; 50 in the province of Alicante, 7 of them in the ICU; and 130 in the province of Valencia, 12 of them in ICU.

Sadly, there have been three deaths from coronavirus since Tuesday, so the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,486 people: 227 in the province of Castellón, 518 in Alicante and 741 in Valencia.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus is 662,014, of which 525,511 have been through PCR and 136,503 through rapid test.

Care Home Residences

At the moment, there are positive cases in 18 homes for the elderly (9 in the province of Alicante and 9 in the province of Valencia), 3 in homes for people with functional diversity (2 in the province of Alicante and 1 in the province of Valencia) and 2 in centres for minors in the province of Valencia.

Positive new residents: 14, Positive new workers: 2, Deceased residents: 0

Currently, 3 residences in the Valencian Community are under active surveillance of health: 1 in the province of Alicante and 2 in the province of Valencia.

There are 18 new clusters registered: