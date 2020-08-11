



The evening route walked through the sierra del Molar, allowing participants to contemplate the nightly sky and stargazing without light pollution

More success in participation for the second ecoturistic route organised by the San Fulgencio Tourist Department, which this time visited the area surrounding sierra del Molar.

Always taking into account hygiene and sanitary measures against Covid-19, the evening route allowed the 35 participants to learn about animals and natural heritage in the area. It also permitted the opportunity to practice stargazing, admiring the views of the night sky without the light pollution, common in populated areas.

Councillor for Tourism, Darren Parmenter has expressed his satisfaction for the support these routes have had among the public, which “allows our neighbours and visitors to discover San Fulgencio and its surroundings, with all the beauty and opportunities it has to offer”, he added.

The San Fulgencio Tourist Department has organised a total of six ecoutouristic routes. The remaining four will take place between September and December with new dates announced shortly.

For all upcoming events, San Fulgencio Tourist Office is located in Amsterdam street in Urbanisation La Marina, with opening hours Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 13:30. It can also be contacted by phone (96 679 00 21) or email (sanfulgencio@touristinfo.net).