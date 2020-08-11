



Figures released by the Ministry of Health yesterday show one of the highest figures since the new normal began.

The contagions over the weekend have skyrocketed in the Community, marking a new high since the start of the new normal. A total of 629 people have tested positive for COVID-19, while there have been 18 outbreaks and 1 death.

The Ministry says that 67% of the new cases detected are asymptomatic. In addition, it highlights that there are currently 2,389 active cases, which represents 10.16% of the total positives registered since the start of the pandemic.

The new outbreaks are of social origin, hospital acquired, and related to nightlife. They have been detected in the following municipalities: Bolbaite, Valencia, Requena, Oropesa del Mar, Gandia, Manises and Museros.

The new cases, by province, are distributed as follows: 20 in Castellón (1,947 in total); 133 in the province of Alicante (5,005 in total); 463 in the province of Valencia (8,450 in total) to which there are 13 new unassigned cases, bringing the number of cases not assigned to any province to 23.

Since the update on Friday, Health has reported one death in the province of Valencia.

Situation in hospitals

At the moment there are 183 people admitted to hospitals in the community: 9 in the province of Castellón, no patients in ICU; 54 in the province of Alicante, 7 of them in the ICU; and 120 in the province of Valencia, 9 of them in the ICU.

Since Friday, 353 patients have been cured of coronavirus, so the total number of people healed since March amounts to 19,634.

Care Home Residences

Finally, nursing homes for the elderly added 10 new cases this Monday. Of them, 2 are residents and 8 staff. At the moment, there are positive cases in 18 homes for the elderly, 9 in the province of Alicante and 9 in the province of Valencia. In addition, there are positives in 3 homes for people with functional diversity and 2 in centres for minors.

Currently, only 2 residences in the Valencian Community are under active health supervision: 0 in the province of Castellón, 1 in the province of Alicante and 1 in the province of Valencia.

New Clusters

Bolbaite: 5 cases. Origin of nightlife

Valencia: 9 cases. Social origin

Valencia: 6 cases. Social origin

Valencia: 5 cases. Labor origin

Valencia: 6 cases. Origin of nightlife

Requena: 3 cases. Social origin

Valencia: 5 cases. Social origin

Valencia: 3 cases. Origin of nightlife

Oropesa del Mar: 4 cases. Social origin

Valencia: 6 cases. Social origin

Valencia: 3 cases. Social origin

Gandia: 4 cases. Nosocomial origin

Valencia: 3 cases. Social origin

Manises: 5 cases. Social origin

Museros: 3 cases. Social origin

Valencia: 3 cases. Social origin

Valencia: 4 cases. Social origin

Valencia: 4 cases. Social origin

National situation

The Ministry of Health hasrecorded 8,618 new infections since Friday, of which 1,486 have been in the last 24 hours. Catalonia, Madrid and Aragon are the communities most affected by the rise in cases. In addition, the death toll has risen to 65 in the past seven days.