



The Ciudad de Torrevieja tennis tournament which also featured as the IBP Tennis Series was brought to a close at the weekend having been held over nine days.

The tournament was sponsored by the Torrevieja University Hospital and featured some very high level competition.

In the Open female competition, Number 2 seed Marina Bassols beat the Galician Jessica Bouzas, who was ranked fifth 6-4, 6-2.

In the Men0s Open competition it was Mario Vilella who came out on top, after a three-set match, in which he overcame Carlos Gimeno by 6-1, 3-6,6-4. In excellent final the tournament number one was in superb condition having earlier beaten Boluda in the semi-finals.

This prestigious tournament, now in 42nd edition, was well attended by the public and by representatives of clubs in the region.

Also in attendance was the acting mayor Rosario Martínez Chazarra and the president of the Valencian Tennis Federation, as well as representatives of all the sponsoring companies Caja Rural Central, Serrauto and Bennecke.

President Antonio Tafalla praised the tournament’s high level of competition, which seems to improve every year and has now established itself as one of the reference tournaments of the Valencian Community.