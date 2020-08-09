



Ribera Salud, the company that currently manages the Torrevieja Health Department, has said that it will spend around 750,000 euros on the construction of a high-performance centre for athletes, attached to the future building of the new Orihuela Costa health centre, if the Consell extends its concession until 2026

In a statement, Ribera Salud explained that the centre that it undertakes to build will host different sports, cultural, recreational and educational activities, with or without links to health, and will be available to residents of all municipalities that make up the Department Torrevieja Health Department. “This new facility would be built for the development of sports medicine, where activities such as medical examinations will be carried out,” he says.

The unit will also house a wider range of orthopaedic and allied specialists catering for a broader section of the public.

Alberto de Rosa, CEO of Ribera Salud, recently visited the building plot allocated to the new building, which currently belongs to the municipality of Orihuela Costa. Covering an area of 10,693 m2, the site is located in Sector PAU-20 “La Ciñuelica”, close to Punta Prima.

With an estimated investment of more than six million euros, this High Resolution centre would aim to guarantee health coverage for both national and international residents. The investment would include not only the construction of the new centre, but also its equipment.

The centre would promote the specialties related to chronicity, rehabilitation service, as well as a high-performance sports medicine centre, given that the area has an important sports and social fabric from which all the patients of the Department of Health could benefit.

The Mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, and the Councillor for Health, José Galiano, recently visited the proposed site, together with Alberto de Rosa, Hipólito Caro, medical director of Primary Care and Pedro Munuera, the finance director.

However, Valencia’s Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, recently stated that she intends to bring the management of the Torrevieja Authority back into the public domain when the contract expires in October 2021.