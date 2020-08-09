



CHICKEN RUN – Sunday 26th July

Another successful chicken run played within the present restrictions. Thirty six players took part playing on three rinks over two sessions. The winners of the chickens were Neil Crawford, Dave Yarrow and Ian Hamilton. Cindy and Colin Bedford and Terry Cottle won the eggs.

Thank you to Tanya Oliver, Jack Burrell, Joan and Chris Harding who donated the chickens and Julia and ian Hamilton who donated the eggs.

GRAN ALACANT MIXED RINKS

Due to present restrictions we unfortunately have to cancel this years competition.