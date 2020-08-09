



After several years of carefully tending the finances of the Euronics Thursday league, Debbie Wright has stood down from her capacity as league treasurer.

At a pre AGM committee meeting, Debbie reluctantly called it a day, the chairman thanking her for her contribution in making the league the success it is today.

With the coming season looming the committee anticipate a replacement by the forthcoming AGM on Thursday 20th August, convening at 7-30pm, venue Hi Life, Villa Park 1, Playa Flamenca.

Any proposals must be received by 13th August, to simonedelacy@hotmail.co.uk Proposals received after the deadline will not be included in the AGM.

All existing teams must attend with at least one representative, registration form and entry fees. Any new teams wishing to join the league should register their interest to the league secretary (Simone de Lacy) forthwith.

Both Ladies and Men’s pairs competitions played to the semi-final stage but halted due to Covid 19 will now be concluded prior to commencement of the new season, final confirmation at the AGM.