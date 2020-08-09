



The Kentucky Derby is up and running again for its 146th renewal this September 5, Saturday. It is traditionally held every May. However, this year, it was pushed to September due to ongoing precautions for the COVID-19 outbreak. It’s the first time since 1945 that the famous derby hasn’t run on the first Saturday of May.

As Churchill Downs worked with the local health officials and the state to develop specific precautionary measures over the pandemic, spectators will be present at the event. Some of the health measures include limiting the venue’s capacity.

Organizers also added a code of conduct that encouraged attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing. Despite this, betting is still possible for race fans. It won’t be long before you can wager at racetracks, mobile apps, off-track betting facilities, simulcast centers, and wagering platforms.

The postponement and unexpected break brought lots of unexpected twists for the top horses. Some had become sick, while others regressed, and some emerged. Many remained favorites, while others are still on the list, becoming extreme longshots at this juncture. Based on strategic prospecting, here are the horses that you should put your cash on the first Saturday of September.

Tiz The Law

Today’s top thoroughbred racehorse is Tiz the Law at 5-2 after he swept to victory in the Triple this year at the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York. The 3-year-old colt owned by Sackatoga Stables was the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont Stakes since 1882 after Forester.

His trainer, Barclay Tagg, was also the oldest trainer to win one of Big Apple’s biggest horse races, while it was his rider, Manny Franco’s first Belmont. According to Tagg, he was just confident to entrust Tiz to Franco, although there were more seasoned riders who wanted Tiz. Franco, on the other hand, knew what Tiz had a high chance of winning.

Tiz the Law won 3 ¾ lengths, with the reduced distance of 9 furlongs in the time of 1:46.53. Dr Post came second, while Max Player was third. Tiz the Law, along with the other top four horses, earned Kentucky Derby qualifying points. Tiz pushed his career earnings to $1.4 million after his $350,500 check for this race. Those who backed Tiz were paid $3.60 for a $2 bet.

It won’t be a surprise if he wins the Kentucky Derby as the colt was an early favorite after his outstanding performance at the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes and the 2020 Florida Derby. His current Belmont win just sealed the deal.

Art Collector

Just three months ago, Art Collector was relatively unknown. But after winning America’s richest horse race, the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland Race Course, this Bernardini colt has his eyes on the Kentucky Derby at 9-2.

His Jockey, Brian Hernandez Jr., guided him to a 3 ½ length victory, taking $600,000 on July 11 and earning 100 points that qualified him for the Kentucky Derby. Hernandez believes that Art Collector is a rare, brilliant horse that improves with each start.

Although Art Collector started his first three races on turf, he was doing well enough to enter the Grade 3 Bourbon Stakes last October 2019. However, he finished seventh for this race and showed almost no chance for the Kentucky Derby.

Despite the tough start, Art Collector made his 3-year-old debut last May 17 at Churchill in a seven-furlong race. He closed to post a 2 ¾ length score and won two more allowance wins by open lengths in June.

After winning four straight excellent races, this promising colt proved that he has versatility, running style, and reliable speed. He is now in top prominent positions with Maxfield, Nadal, and Charlatan. You should look forward to how he’ll improve and maintain his spot for the Kentucky Derby 2020 odds this September.

Honor A.P.

Honor A.P. took his recent victory at the Grade 1 Runhappy Santa Anita Derby last June 6 at Santa Anita Park. He showed drastic improvement from his previous runner-up finish last March.

Honor A.P. debuted on August 17, 2019, at Del Mar and closed for a second, 2 ½ lengths behind the winner Ginobili. He won his second race in Santa Anita Park by October of the same year.

Honor then made his first start as a 3-year-old in the San Felipe Stakes last March 7 and closed at second, 2 ¼ lengths just behind the unbeaten Authentic. After three months, he competed for the rescheduled Santa Anita Derby, where Honor steered right on and won by 2 ¾ lengths.

This colt proved his tactical speed and ability to set the pace, eventually overcome his previous loss, and finally win a race. Honor A. P. seems to pace just behind the top contenders and make his turns when called upon on the final lap. He might only be doing this to conserve some energy and save his stamina for the Kentucky Derby.

Takeaway

The Kentucky Derby will be one of the most historic sporting events this year. If you aren’t able to make it to Churchill Downs, catch the race at 3 pm ET on NBC, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Don’t forget to place your bets with these top contenders for the Greatest Two Minutes in Sports to secure your win!