Over a hundred children take part in “El Cole va a Casa”





The Councillor for Social Welfare, Tomás Ballester, said that the first month of the summer school “El cole va a casa” for disadvantaged families, has been a great success.

This summer school with a difference, saw over a hundred children receive a tutor into their homes, who stayed with them for two hours. The first hour was devoted to assistance with school subjects, with materials provided by the tutors who then spend the second hour enjoying leisure activities with the child.

From 2pm all child users of the service, also a menu prepared to their needs which is delivered to their homes