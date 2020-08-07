



On 5th. August the Society played its first game since before the Coronavirus lockdown ! 23 members, including one who was playing his 2nd. game for handicap, took part.

We competed for our 2nd. ‘Major’ of the year, the Spring Cup, as the unprecedented situation meant that we were playing for it later in the year than we normally would have done.

It was a typically hot August day and the course was generally in good condition, although some of the tee boxes were a bit ‘scruffy’. The greens were ‘true’, but not as fast as would expected at this time of the year.

The Covid secure protocols, which appear to have been adopted by all Courses in the region, such as no rakes in the bunkers and flagsticks, which often didn’t embrace the ball completely, even when struck perfectly. This gave a slightly surreal feel to everything, but it was good to back playing golf !

After the game we returned to the Lo Crispin Tavern, where the day’s prizes were distributed and where we were served Tapas in the Beer Garden, by the friendly staff.

1st. Place (and winner of the Spring Cup) – Steve Harrington 30 pts. off 25

2nd. Place – Ian Stuart 27pts. off 11

3rd. Place – Rod Pullen 25 pts. off 7

4th. Place – Pete Childs 24 pts. off 14 (on count back)

In view of the coronavirus situation there were no Nearest The Pin prizes. Keith Rennison was the only member to post a 2 and so claimed the day’s 2s pot. The Free Game Draw was won by Charlie Robertson. Our next game will be an individual Stableford competition at Roda on 19th. August.

Steve Harrington.

(Handicap and Membership Secretary)