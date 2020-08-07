Law breakers face fines of €750-€1,500





San Fulgencio throws down gauntlet to anyone caught illegal dumping

By Andrew Atkinson

San Fulgencio has thrown down the gauntlet to members of the public who irresponsibly dump items at rubbish bins.

Following a meeting a new by-law has been put in place by San Fulgencio council – imposing fines of €750-€1,500 for law breakers.

The Leader has reported during this year – and previous years – highlighting the problems of illegal dumping in the municipalities of Alicante and Murcia.

One of the biggest problems has been that of dumped mattresses. Other items include furniture and white goods.

The protocol is that people who need to dispose of such items in San Fulgencio should call 693 927 778 to arrange collection.

Ayuntamientos throughout the region all have details about disposing of items on their relevant websites.