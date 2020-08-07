



For those of you paying attention you will recall I was unable to give the results of last Friday’s 2 Ball Texas Scramble. I am now pleased to report that our winners, Terry Field and Pertina Murray, with a nett score of 61.25, beat the existing record of 62.5 set by Lindsay Forbes and Hendrick Oldenziel back in 2016. Huge commiserations go to Richard Connock and Mike Chapman who also managed 61.25 between them but just missed out on countback.

Monday’s Counter Game was the version where you find out how many to score only after each hole has been played. Mike Chapman was in the winning team this time. Along with Olga Douglas, Paul Brown and Marleen Billen the winning score was 101 points. Close on their heels, with 99 points, it was Richard Connock, John Shervell, Pete Dunn and Joyce McClusky.

Wednesday and it was the long awaited inaugural ‘Biggerstaff Bash’. The trophy is named in honour of Geoff who was one of our founding members and his wife Dee who put in many years of hard work as secretary. Played in a 2 Ball Better Ball format, Graham Murray and myself sat on the terrace for a good forty minutes after our game thinking that with 45 points, we had done enough to lift the cup.

One of the last pairings to come in was Mark Western and Nigel Price. They also scored 45 points but beat us by one point on countback! With 34 points Ian Moir and Bryan Neal each received a token for the driving range! There were three nearest the pins which fell to Ken Robertson, Mike Frankish and Graham Murray. Rounded off with cakes and sandwiches it was a great day for all involved.

To compensate for Wednesday’s disappointment I did happen to be in the winning team on Friday when it was a 2 from 4 and all on the par 5’s. Together with Terry Field, Alan Douglas and Marleen Billen we notched up 100 points. It says something that Terry shot six birdies yet didn’t get on the card with three of them! In second place with 94 were Pete Dunn, Richard Connock, Mike Mahony and Olga Douglas.

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell