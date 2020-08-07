Gold Medals for residents of Redován





The Redován council is to award Gold Medals to it’s citizens for the strength and solidarity that they showed during last September’s DANA flooding. The proposal the support of all political groups, so it will now be raised to plenary for approval.

“There were multiple heroic displays of solidarity carried out in the town,” said the mayor. It is expected that the Gold Medal will be awarded at a tribute ceremony that the council is preparing to hold on September 5, in the Plaza de la Paz.

The event will also honour organizations and volunteers, such as the Local Police, the Civil Guard, the Unit Emergency Military (UME), National Police and Fire, and the municipal brigade.