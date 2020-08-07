Aqualandia and Mundomar to close on 23 August





Aqualandia and Mundomar will end their summer season’s on August 23 due to the general decline in tourism. The two leisure parks announce the early closure of their facilities because of the impact of the coronavirus and the dramatic fall in international tourism.

As the Hosbec association reported this week, the hotels in Benidorm and the Valencian Community have an average occupancy of just 40% with the majority of tourists currently on holiday of national origin.

All this is what seems to have led the management of Mundomar and Aqualandia to close for the season on Sunday, August 23, much earlier than would be normally expected.