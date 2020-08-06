Totana will continue in Phase 1 one more week.





The General Director of Public Health in Murcia, José Carlos Vicente, announced at a press conference held by the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee meeting, that Totana will remain in lockdown for another week.

He said that in the last epidemiological week Totana reduced the number of its cases from from 136 to 82, while stressing that the outbreak “is still active.” He said that you cannot “put the health of the rest of the region’s population at risk.” However, he does view the current reduction with optimism.