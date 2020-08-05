



Sponsored by the Grupo Ribera Salud University Hospital, the most important Tennis Tournament in the south of Alicante, and one of the most attractive in the Valencian Community got underway last week and will last until Sunday, August 9.

Up to 4,000 euros is available in cash in prizes on the Open Competition with another two thousand euros in sports equipment for the other youth categories.

This year’s competition will feature 16 players who are currently ranked in the Top 50 in the national rankings.

The competition is being held at the Torrevieja Tennis Club to which entry for spectators is absolutely free.