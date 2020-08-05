



This was our first visit to La Finca golf course since ‘lockdown’ and it is evident that they have done much work on certain holes, but also due to weed killer getting into the irrigation system, there were many ‘bad patches’ but all marked as GUR, so they didn’t really harm anyone’s game, just looked bad.

Back at the bar, Barney excelled himself and flogged TWO Scratch cards and the lucky recipients of 20€ were Dianne Smith (known as Lady Di) and Steve Higgins and that didn’t go down too well with the rest of the members! Thanks Barney, it is appreciated.

NTP’s: We had the normal 4 NTP’s on the Par 3’s and a bonus NTP in three on the ‘Island Green’ the Par 5 5th hole. All five were taken and on the 3rd new member Davy O’Brien stepped up to accept his sleeve of balls, as did Dan Courtney (6th) JJ McGettigan for the 13th & the 16th and finally Blue Smith for his effort of hitting the green on the 5th, in three.

Two’s Pot: Who’s a lucky boy then? New member Davey O’Brien was the only one to get an elusive Two and therefore was the sole winner of the Two’s Pot and gleefully accepted the 38€ from Captain Ernie.

In the Silver division, it only needed 25 points for Captain Ernie Wilson to receive the CBNC accolade. It only took one more point for (him again) Davey O’Brien to receive even more money from the Captain, his 26 points taking the runners-up slot. Way ahead with 31 points, Paudge Connolly had a beaming smile as he accepted the winner’s purse.

In the Gold Division, the scores were slightly better and there were 4 members with 31 points and on the countback system, Joe McAleer won sod all as CBNC. Brian Kiernan’s better back six ensured he collected the Runners-up envelope and just one point more, with 32 points was, yes, he’s back, the peace and quiet has been disturbed, JJ McGettigan accepted the Gold Division’s winner’s purse.

The Overall winner, also with 32 points, who punched the air when his name was announced, Tom ‘Moose’ Burke happily accepted the Overall Winners purse for the day.

We always save the best to last don’t we? Fast becoming the favourite to knock Mick Coady off the top of the table for the number of ‘Happy Golfer’ wins, Dan the Man, Dan Courtney stepped up to claim yet another bottle of plonk for his …..ermmmm….effort.

Next week we are back to La Finca for the next round of the Stroke Play event where the maximum score is limited to ‘5 over Par’. After that we are down South to play the South course of La Manga and then we see out August with a trip to Vistabella.

In closing, we would like to thank the bar staff for their service to us and a thank you to Kieran Fenton for, once again, supplying the hungry with his delights.

Steve Higgins

WEBSITE: https://mccaffertys.golf-club.website/website/index.php

This weeks photo is of Moose Burke