Whirlwind veteran Jimmy blows hot and cold

By Andrew Atkinson

Veteran snooker star Jimmy White, 58, remained confident in his game as he played in qualifying games to reach the 2020 re-scheduled world championship at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

“The standard of play is getting better,” said Jimmy, nicknamed ‘The Whirlwind’.

“It was huge to win my second round qualifying game against Michael Georgiou,” said Jimmy.

Jimmy, who lives in Epsom, Surrey, fought back from trailing 3-1 to complete a 6-4 qualifying victory over world number 62 Georgiou, who is set to lose his tour card after defeat.

Jimmy, the oldest player on the pro circuit, playing, via an invitational tour card, who lost against Robert Milkins in the penultimate round of qualifying for the world championship, said: “I thought I was dead and buried against Michael – I was in and out of focus.”

On the COVID-19 crisis Jimmy said: “It’s been really strange for everyone, being in lockdown, but I was able to practise over two weeks, ahead of the world Championship against some good players and my game is there.

“Hopefully I can get a bit of confidence – you have to get out of the traps quickly as the standard is getting better.”

Jimmy, the 1980 amateur champion and 1984 world doubles champion with Alex Higgins, made a 147 maximum break in the 1992 world championship.

Awarded the MBE, he has won 10 ranking tournaments and earned career winnings of over £4m: “I’m very confident in my game. I know it’s there – it’s just finding it,” said Chelsea supporter Jimmy.

Jimmy, who has reached six world championship finals at The Crucible, losing them all, said: “When you are younger it’s easier to switch into the zone.”