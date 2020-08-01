



Despite the fact that almost 30 players and staff from Fuenlabrada football club have been diagnosed with coronavirus, leading to the postponement of their final Segunda Division game against Deportivo La Coruña, the decision of a judge to award the final La Liga Play Off place to Elche CF, and Fuenlabrada’s subsequent agreement to accept the judgement, the Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have taken it upon themselves to throw the whole playoff procedure into chaos by rejecting the proposal of the examining judge.

In a statement issued by RFEF they say, “The Committee considers that it would be irreparable damage to give up the match to Fuenlabrada until there is a final resolution.”

As such, the “play-off” is again in the air and is further complicated because it makes it impossible to end the season and make plans for the next.

In a change of mind it now seems as though Fuenlabrada are trying to lengthen the process as much as possible to allow it to fulfil its players quarantine and put on the table the possibility of the game against Deportivo, from which they require just one point to oust Elche from the final playoff position.

However Deportivo have already stated categorically that they will not play the match unless the whole league programme for the final day is replayed.

So once again, Elche’s hopes are back on hold, with the club having been hopeful of being allowed to compete with Real Zaragoza, Almeria and Girona for the final promotion spot to LaLiga Santander for next season.