



In association with Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

For this month’s meeting a group of 36 players visited the established course at Lo Romero taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The weather was beautiful and the course in excellent condition with the tee boxes well back making if a tough course to play for most of our members.

The winning scores on the day were as follows:

Gold Division

1st – Kim Dixon 37 points, 2nd – Gordon Thursfield 37 points, 3rd – Mike Probert 36 points

Silver Division

1st – Brian Prockter 38 points, 2nd – Colin MacDonald 33 points

Bronze Division

1st – Steve Mathers 22 points, 2nd – Dave Freeman 21 points

Captains Gift – Mike Belson

Best Guest – Alan Gummit 42 points

Football Card – Jim Nicholson

After the game we returned to Edina’s Bar & Grill which is located at Dona Pepa, Quesada for a snack prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their continued support.

Our next fixture is the interim day at El Plantio on the 13th August 2020 followed by the Captain versus Vice- Captain match at Font del Llop on 27th August 2020.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services