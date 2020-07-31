



The newly opened La Finca course was the venue for Alfies Golf Society’s July get together. Twenty nine players assembled in the sunshine to do battle on a course that had clearly undergone a lot of work during the lockdown period.

The honours on the day in the Gold Division went to our Vice Captain and Match Secretary Rachel Lee with a score of 38 points. Runner up in this division was our Handicap Secretary Derek Fleet with 33 points. The Silver Division winner was Paul Skillett with 38 points, and second was Alan Sullivan with 35 points. Best guest score went to Andy Miller with 31 points.

Nearest the pin prizes and Sponsors were:-

Ove Collin (The Avenue bar drinks voucher)

Geoff Lawson (The Keg ‘n’ Kitchen Meal voucher)

Geoff Sinclair (The Street Restaurant voucher)

During his after match speech the Captain paid tribute to one of our beloved members Alan Carter, who lost his battle with cancer on July 11th. His wife Barbara was in attendance to pass on a very generous donation to the Captain’s charity. The Captain’s chosen charity for this year is the Association of Parents of Students with Special Educational Needs (Apanee) in Torrevieja and so far this season we have now raised 1,175 euro.

Alfies Bar is now under new ownership and has been renamed the Keg ‘n’ Kitchen, so I would like to wish the new owners, Ben and Gary, all the best in their new enterprise and thank them for their ongoing sponsorship and hospitality on the day.

The next game is at Las Ramblas on Thursday, 27th August.

We still have spaces available for our next match so if you are interested in joining the best society in Orihuela Costa then please email us at alfiesgolfsociety@gmail.com or drop in to the Keg ‘n’ Kitchen for a chat.

Nick Lee, Captain 2020