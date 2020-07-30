



More entertainment for the Orihuela Costa during the month of August with the announcement from the Councillor of Festivities, Mariola Rocamora of the “OH! Festival ”, a musical program for Saturday nights in August on the esplanade of the Playa Flamenca promenade.

On Saturday, August 1, the first performance will feature Either One, a semi-acoustic pop-rock band with songs in English and Spanish; while, on Saturday, August 8, it will be the turn of the band Conecta2 with their wide repertoire of pop and rock, both national and international, from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Jazz will take centre stage on 15 August with Marengo Jazz, a classic jazz and swing quartet with soul that mixes piano, double bass, drums and vocals.

On Saturday August 22, the Oriolan group La Cochera will put on a flamenco fusion and rumba evening, while the program will come to a close on Saturday the 29th with the pianist Pedro Contreras, who will pay tribute toone of the greatest film composers of all time, Ennio Morricone, with whom the audience will travel through the history of cinema with many unforgettable soundtracks.

All performances are absolutely free and will start at 10pm. There will be a maximum capacity of 200, so it is essential to book in advance through the Tourist Info telephone numbers: 96 530 46 45 – 96 530 27 47, on the WhatsApp line enabled by the Department: 673 836 385. More information is available on the web: www .orihuelaturistica.es.