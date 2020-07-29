



The Councillor for Tourism and Festivities, Mariola Rocamora, released the programming of events that the public will be able to enjoy along the many summer night tourist routes that are taking place in the historic town centre every Friday and Saturday during the summer period.

The program is part of the “Orihuela awaits you” she said, “when in August we will be adding theatrical tours where historical figures will guide us through many different aspects of Oriolan history”.

On Saturdays August 1 and 22, the tour “Orihuela: Legends and Mysteries” will be held, which will begin at 9:00 p.m. from the Pozos de Cremós and will visit the most emblematic sites in the old town until reaching the Puerta de la Olma (next to the Diocesan College Santo Domingo) where famous people will appear from Orihuela’s history.

On the 15th and 29th of August, it will be the turn of “Medieval Orihuela”, where many of the most important scenes of the city will be revived. It will depart from the Puerta de la Olma, where Mariano “El Trovador” will appear, a well-known and friendly character from the city’s past, who will recall many anecdotes and stories throughout the tour which will end at the door of the Orihuela Town Hall.

Festival of Sensations on Orihuela Costa

“Orihuela awaits you”, will also be held on the Friday nights of 31 July, 14, 21 and 28 of August on the Orihuela Costa where the “Festival of Sensations” can be enjoyed, a theatrical performance that will take place on the Playa Flamenca promenade. It will highlight the Cabo Roig Watchtower, the only BIC (site of cultural interest) in the coastal area, and will explain how pirates sailed along the coastline, the part played by the watchtower in our history and how the characters of the time lived their lives.

“The event will have a capacity of 200 people, with free entry, chairs as well as access and exit access control to comply with current sanitary measures for an outdoor activity”, she said.

The dramatized routes on Saturday nights in Orihuela city will start at 9:00 p.m. Admission is free but to attend it is essential to book in advance as the groups are a maximum of thirty people.

Those interested in attending any of these events can register through the Tourist Info telephone numbers: 96 530 46 45 – 96 530 27 47, on the WhatsApp line enabled by the Department: 673 836 385 or find more Information on the website: www.orihuelaturistica.es.

Councillor Rocamora said, “there is also the possibility of a free bus for trip from the coast to attend the dramatized routes and from Orihuela city to attend the Festival of Sensations.”