



As Consellera Ana Barceló announces the hiring of 85 new trackers there are 3 new outbreaks recorded in the province, all with their origin in the workplace.

The Ministry of Health has reported three new outbreaks in the province of Alicante. Two of them are in Elche, affect four and five people respectively while the third outbreak is in Orihuela, affecting three people. All originate in the work environment. There are now ten active outbreaks in the province.

Elche has registered 92 positive cases in the last fourteen days, almost all during the weekend. “The data is worrying, but what is really worrisome is the trend,” the mayor, Carlos González, emphasized after holding a meeting with the Ministry of Health to analyse the situation. “Growth has accelerated in the past few days, and this shows a relaxation. We have lowered our guard against the virus,” he lamented.

New cases in the Valencian Community

The Valencian Community has registered 114 new cases as a result of PCR testing since the last update. By province, the number of new cases is: 16 in Castellón; 55 in the province of Alicante; 43 in the province of Valencia. In addition, 41 cases from previous days have been reassigned and there are still 5 cases pending assignment.

Meanwhile there have been 67 discharges of patients with coronavirus.

There are currently 75 people in Valencian hospitals, 11 in the province of Castellón, with no ICU patients; 14 in the province of Alicante, 3 of them in the ICU; and 50 in the province of Valencia, 6 of them in the ICU.

In the last week there have been no deaths from coronavirus.

Hiring of 85 new trackers

The Minister of Universal Health and Public Health, Ana Barceló, has announced the hiring of 85 new trackers, mainly administrative staff, who join the 1,008 that the Valencian Community currently has for the follow-up of contacts in positive cases. She said that “we are the autonomous community that has hired the most trackers.”

Barceló has warned that “the number of new infections by coronavirus has been accelerating in recent days.” In fact, it has doubled in the last 14 days. Therefore, “we must not forget that this invisible enemy does not distinguish between family, friends, co-workers or complete strangers. We must never abandon prudence and attention to detail.”

In the Valencian Community, 48 outbreaks have been detected, 27 of them in the last week, with a total of 506 cases. “This allows us to know that the system is working and that, despite the increase in cases, we have the capacity to continue its traceability.

Barceló explained that 45.2% is related to the social sphere, and meetings Family or friends represent 22.6%, the same percentage as in outbreaks related to meetings associated with leisure, and 49% correspond to people between 15 and 34 years old with 31% between 35 and 64 years old.

“Our concern is focused, at the moment, on the increase in cases as a consequence of mobility, family gatherings, terraces and nightlife, because we know that they are the origin of a large percentage of the infections that have occurred in the last weeks “, Barceló said.