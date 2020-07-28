



England are in third place in the ICC World Test Championship points table after their victory over the West Indies in the third Test in Manchester helped secure a 2-1 series verdict.

England are now on 226 points, only behind India (360 points) and Australia (296), while the West Indies remain in seventh position with 40 points. England had started the series in fourth place with 146 points, 34 less than New Zealand’s180.

Earlier in the championship, England had drawn a five-match series against Australia 2-2 and won a four-match series against South Africa 3-1. The only previous series for the West Indies was against India at home, which they lost 2-0.

England now gear up for their next series against Pakistan, which commences with the first match in Manchester from 5 August, followed by the remaining two in Southampton.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

More on the WTC is available here. An FAQs document on the ICC World Test Championship is available here.