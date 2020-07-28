



Since the start of the pandemic, at a regional level, a total of 12,781 people have tested positive for the virus.

In recent weeks, the incidence of new cases has grown considerably since the number of re growths has doubled in the Valencian Community, most of them as a result of nightlife, family and social activities.

Below, we review how the pandemic has evolved in the province of Alicante.

Elche heads the list with the highest number of positive cases, a total of 56. Alicante Public Health has determined that there is no epidemiological link to the outbreaks on the San Juan beach.

After the outbreak that occurred between July 10 and 12 among patrons of a nightclub in Santa Pola, the number of infected in the town has risen to 20.

A further 19 cases have been registered in Alicante city, followed by 6 in Altea, 4 in Elda and 3 in Alcoi, Pilar de la Horadada, Orihuela and Crevillente, respectively.

Petrer has 2 cases and Aspe, Benejúzar, Formentera del Segura, Calpe, Daya Nueva, Monóvar, Rojales, San Miguel de Salinas, San Juan de Alicante and Sax, have 1 case in each municipality.

Preparation of hospitals

The Alicante General Hospital has only 2 admissions, one asymptomatic and the other with symptoms. The fifth floor, of the Internal Medicine department, dealing with covid-19 patients, was full, along with two other floors during the pandemic, and in a statement a spokesman said that they are prepared for new outbreaks.

In this same hospital, a PCR test was carried out on 79 migrants who arrived on the Alicante coast during the weekend. Of all of them, 4 have tested positive for coronaviruses and remain in isolation to prevent the virus from spreading.