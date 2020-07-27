Northern Irish paedophile teacher arrested in Cartagena





For a year and a half, he sexually abused a seven-year-old boy, taking advantage of his status as a private teacher in a school in Northern Ireland

Identified only as L. O. agents from the National Police have arrested a Northern Irishman in Cartagena who worked as a private tutor in the region, teaching English, music and typing.

Prior to his arrival in Spain, however, for over a year and a half, L.O. allegedly sexually assaulted and abused a seven-year-old boy, taking advantage of his status as a teacher at a primary school in Northern Ireland.

It is also understood that he was convicted of committing 12 other sexual crimes in the 1990’s for which he served 18 months in prison as well as being disqualified from teaching in the United Kingdom.

The investigation began in August 2018 when National Police officers received a Location Request from the UK authorities.

Not aware of the tutor’s whereabouts the request was sent to several European countries in the hope that local police could locate and carry out a positive identification.

Eventually, thanks to the information provided, National Police agents identified the individual who was living in Cartagena. They also discovered that in 2004, the detainee was teaching minors in a school in Cartagena and that he was currently giving private classes in English, music and typing, so he was in contact with children on a daily basis.

The investigators provided all the information to the UK authorities so that they could issue a European Arrest Warrant as quickly as possible in order to avoid any possible repetition of his conduct.

The operation ended on 14 July when the agents arrested the teacher at his own home.

He has since been placed at the disposal of the Court and will be transferred to the Central Investigating Court No. 6 of the National Court in Madrid, where the European Arrest Warrant will be processed.

Following the arrest, investigators are looking at other sexual offences against children that have been filed in Spain in case that any could be linked to the offender.

Photo: Archive image