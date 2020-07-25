



San Miguel Golf Society’s monthly Spanish Insurance and Property Shop sponsored visit (when lockdown allows) to Vistabella saw 34 members and one guest turn out, the second week in a row that well in access of thirty players have made it.

It seems post lockdown apprehensions may be starting to dissipate and the drug that is golf is winning. Or have more members flown back in to the region since flight availability increased? Whatever reason may be behind the increasing numbers, there is a confidence that playing golf, and meeting at the 19th afterwards, in this case a new on-course Vistabella 19th, is low-risk.

Let’s hope that situation prevails as new COVID-19 outbreaks occur in both Valencia and Murcia Comunidades. None of us would wish to see another Estado de Alarma having to be imposed, and once again lose the chance of playing our beloved pastime.

Concerning the day’s golf, a strong wind that suddenly came out of nowhere from around 10.30 and refused to relent made things a bit tricky. It clearly affected the higher handicappers in Bronze Category more than those in Silver and Gold.

In the former and latter the winners, Norman McBride (38 points) and Paul Thompson (42) respectively, romped home. In Silver Captain Phil de Lacy (40) pipped Ivan Hanak (38). All four players will be seeing their handicaps adjusted downwards, two of them quite significantly.

This week’s special mention goes to Captain Phil and David Rowe, both having been in the prizes for the last three weeks. Clearly men in form and able to play the very different courses of Roda, El Plantio and Vistabella.

Finally, congratulations to the Greenkeeper and his team for providing a course in very good condition and nicely set up for society level golf.

The day’s results, by category and in reverse order, were the following:

Bronze Category: 4th Mike Jordan (30), 3rd John Rose (32), 2nd Roddy Duncan (33) and 1st, and well ahead, Norman McBride with 38 points.

Silver Category: 4th Keith Little (35), 3rd Rob Fyfe (36), 2nd Ivan Hanak (38), and first Captain Phil de Lacy with an excellent 40 points.

Gold Category: 4th David Rowe (34), 3rd Theo Boelhouwer (35 on CB), 2nd Andy McDonald (35 on CB) and first, with the day’s best score, new boy Paul Thompson with an outstanding 42 points.

Nearest the pins (sponsored by Property Shop): Hole 2 Theo Boelhouwer, Hole 7 Kyrre Skarsmoen, Hole 11 Adrian Roberts, Hole 15 Graeme Forbes.

Abacus: John Trehy

Guest Prize: Phil Wood (26)