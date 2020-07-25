



Bowling at Quesada is happening with all mats, jacks & pushers being sanitised before & after play for everyones security. Every rink being played on has a bottle of sanitiser on the end of the rink so everyone can feel safe.

The Saturday morning drive is a regular for some members whilst on a Wednesday evening we have the Come & Go league. Both are open to non Quesada members but we do have a maximum30 restriction on both days.

Quesada is a competitive, friendly club and we welcome new members. If you are new to bowling or whether you are an experienced bowler, and you would like more information please contact Captain Steve Hibberd on 96 599 3297/656 579 423 or Secretary Terry Morgan on 659 889 878.