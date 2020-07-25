



Members of the Civil Guard and Local Police have intercepted to six boats between Santa Pola, La Vila, Benidorm, Teulada and Calpe. The most recent arrival was in Benidorm which has now been transferred to the Port of Alicante

A total of 79 immigrants arrived overnight Friday and Saturday in five different boats with a sixth arriving in Alicante on Saturday afternoon.

At around 10:30 p.m. last night, Local Police and Civil Guard agents located a group of 16 people, two of them minors, also claiming to be of Algerian nationality, on the beach of Santa Pola del Este, according to Red Cross.

Members of the Civil Guard and Local Police intercepted two boats this morning in Teulada at 08:30 with 11 people on board and another in a Calpe cove with 8 immigrants.

At dawn, the Civil Guard maritime service came across another boat with 17 people on board, just a nautical mile from Benidorm. Three passengers were under 17 years of age. The boat was towed into port at around 5 am, according to the Red Cross. All were males who claim to be Algerian.

Thirteen Algerian men were found this morning on board a vessel that had landed in La Vila. They were intercepted by municipal agents and handed over to the Red Cross.

In addition, this afternoon, a boat was stopped with 13 people on board including 10 boys, one of them a baby, and three women. The Red Cross has confirmed that the boat has been moved to the Port of Alicante at 1:00 p.m.

During the course of the day Cruz Roja have deployed six humanitarian assistance units for people arriving by patera on these different points of the coast, in Alicante, Benidorm, Calpe, Moraira, Villajoyosa and SantaPola.