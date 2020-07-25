



We saw out stay at Villamartin with a 2 from 4 to count and all on the par 3’s. With 103 points it was Dave Pulling, Mike Brentnall, Mike Chapman and Olga Douglas who took the top slot. Behind them, on 96, were Paul Brown, Mike Mahoney and myself (with me making up the numbers I’m afraid.)

Thanks once again to all the staff at Villamartin for putting up with us for these past few months (despite Ellen Drakesmith trying to drive her buggy into the pro shop!)

Onto Wednesday and we’re back at Las Ramblas for the first time since lockdown! Texas Scramble was the format for the day and with a nett score of 59.7 Ken and Liz Robertson, Paul Brown and Mike Chapman were our winners. With 60.4 it was Olga Douglas, Pete Dunn, Mike Brentnall and Graham Murray who picked up the silver.

It was a fiercely contested ‘Yellow Peril’ on Friday. Winning with 146 points were Reg Akehurst, John Shervell, Mike Mahoney and Alan Douglas. Just the one point behind them were Mark Western, Olga Douglas, Pete Dunn and myself (who I’m pleased to say did a bit more than just make up the numbers) By the way anyone interested in rock climbing Pete Dunn’s your man!

Thanks once again to Mike Mahoney’s book of golf and his invaluable tips on ‘How to feel comfortable when hitting five off the tee’.

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell