



The Segunda B final was played last Monday, at La Rosaleda in Malaga, where Group 4 champions, Cartagena, were looking for a return to the elite world of professional football in Spain, after eight seasons in the bronze division.

Their opponents, were Atlético Baleares, champions of Group 1, but despite having much of the play, Atlético were unable to break down a resolute Cartagena defence with the match remaining goal less after 120 minutes.

Into penalties and goalkeeper Marc Martínez was the hero, saving Jorge Ortiz’s shot which saw Cartagena promoted 4-3 at their fourth consecutive attempt.