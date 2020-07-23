



Cisco is one of those notable companies that offer its own accreditation program in tandem with other technological solutions to make sure people that work with their products are qualified.

In case you have some years of experience in networking and want to gain new career opportunities by learning and improving your skills, you may consider getting the Cisco CCNP Enterprise certification. Companies are always on the lookout for competent candidates that will help them streamline their networks. With this badge, you can be one. So, read on to know more about the certification track and the most useful preparation options.

Path to Obtaining CCNP Enterprise Certification

Earning your CCNP Enterprise credential involves two steps. The first one is taking the core 350-401 ENCOR test. The second is choosing a concentration exam from the six options and passing it. However, following this path and acing your 300-425 will also bring you a specialist badge in enterprise wireless design.

Cisco 300-425 Exam Overview

300-425 is one of the exams that you can take to supplement the core test. It focuses on designing enterprise wireless networks assessing your knowledge in site surveys, network infrastructure, WLAN high availability, and mobility.

To master these topics, you can prepare in a lot of different ways. The first is enrolling in Cisco training that lasts for 5 days. You can attend offline classes, follow the course virtually, or get a set of materials for self-learning. In any case, you’ll cover all the needed topics if you study keenly.

One more great technique that can help you a lot is practice tests. These sets of questions and answers are going to help you make sense of all the concepts, primarily if you use them along with other materials. They will give you an insight into the test structure and contents, show your level of readiness through score reports, and assist to find out the knowledge gaps. Doing practice tests regularly will also reduce your fear and anxiety about the actual exam process.

What Opportunities Await You?

CCNP Enterprise is perfect for IT networking professionals who have the right amount of experience in managing wireless technologies. Thus, if you are a wireless design engineer or solutions architect, then CBROPS concentration exam is an excellent option to take.

Obtaining this badge will inevitably open a lot of brand new job opportunities for you, such as senior systems administrator or network architect positions to name a few. You can also work as a system engineer and will undoubtedly get a reasonable pay bump. PayScale pegs CCNP Enterprise credential holders’ salaries up to $95,000 per annum.

Wrap up

Earning your CCNP Enterprise by passing the required exams is one way to fast track your career. It will certainly bring you a number of advantages, so don't waste your time and go for it. Use practice materials and Cisco training to get ready for the required assessments, and success will come for sure!