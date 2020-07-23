



CBD, or cannabidiol, can reduce environmentally-induced anxiety, something many of us suffer from while traveling. CBD shops like Nordic often sell CBD products for travel-related stress caused by flying and the planning that goes along with the continuous moving from place to place.

CBD is believed to work by interacting with the CB1 and CB2 receptors attached to the cells in the central nervous system, potentially altering serotonin signals that promote mental health and reduce anxiety.

CBD is the non-psychoactive component of the cannabis sativa plant, more commonly known as marijuana, and as such will not make you high. Nevertheless, the substance is still not legal in many countries. As such, it pays to do some research before bringing CBD on your vacation. Since the legal status of CBD is continually changing, it is also a good idea to search Google for the latest information.

Traveling to North and South America

When it comes to North America, traveling with CBD is generally not an issue. This is because CBD products have been legalized in all states at the federal level, as long as they contain under 03% of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the ingredient that gives marijuana its psycho-active properties. Nevertheless, individual states can still pass their own laws to ban CBD, so be sure to seek further information before your trip.

Since CBD is legal only in some South American countries, it is important to do your research before you travel to the area. Some countries, such as Brazil, only allow the use of CBD for medical reasons, while others like Uruguay have legalized both recreational and medical cannabis.

Traveling to Europe

While different European countries have their own specific regulations in relation to CBD use, the EU has legalized CBD with less than 0.2% of THC. As such, CBD products are easy to purchase while traveling in European countries such as Poland, Spain, France, and the UK. This is not the case across the board, however, as in some countries, such as Slovakia, the use of CBD is completely illegal. Other countries, including Italy and Serbia, are legal gray areas when it comes to the use of the substance.

Traveling in Australia and New Zealand

CBD is classified as a controlled substance in both Australia and New Zealand. This means that in order to obtain it, you will need a prescription from your doctor. Even then, to be legal, CBD must not contain more than 2% of THC or other psycho-active substances.

Traveling in Asia

Asia’s CBD regulations vary, and the substance is illegal in a number of countries including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Indonesia. In other countries, such as Hong Kong, CBD can be used as long as it contains no THC.

India has legalized CBD use, so long as it has a THC level of under 0.3% and is derived from hemp plants. In China, CBD is also legal as long as it contains less than 0.3% of THC, however, the substance cannot be used as a food additive.