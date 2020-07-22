Crew rescued from grounded boat close to San Pedro





A beach surveillance and rescue team were called to assist 14 occupants of a boat that ran aground in the waters of San Pedro del Pinatar, in front of El Mojón beach, on Sunday night, one of whom had to receive medical care for anxiety attacks.

The emergency services received a call from the skipper of the boat late at night, saying that the boat had run aground (a 14-meter-long motorboat sailing from La Manga to the port of San Pedro), that the boat had a leak and requesting the rescue of the occupants, 14 people in total.

The Emergency and Civil Protection Service from San Pedro del Pinatar attended the incident, transporting the crew of the damaged boat (7 women, 5 men and 2 children) to the beach, from where they were taken to the San Pedro del Pinatar marina.