



Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of biopharmaceutical research and development for AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, said that a vaccine for coronavirus could be available “anytime from September.”

The claim was made in statements collected by ‘CNN’, in which he has said that if the data demonstrates its “effectiveness”, they hope “to be able to make it available from September”.

According to the preliminary results, developed by the University of Oxford together with AstraZeneca, the vaccine is safe and provides an immune response in patients with COVID-19. In fact, the medical journal ‘The Lancet’ points out in a study that this vaccine project has produced antibodies and T cells in volunteers.

The company has also announced that it expects to have results and have doses prepared in the coming months. “We hope that in the autumn or certainly by the end of the year we will be able to present the data and have millions of doses available,” said company president Stephen Hoge.

The project against the virus has managed to generate neutralizing antibodies in the 45 healthy adults in whom it has been tested. “This Phase 1 data demonstrates that vaccination with mRNA-1273 elicits a robust immune response at all dose levels,” said Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks.

Two doses were administered 28 days apart in 45 healthy adult participants between the ages of 18 and 55, and gave results on day 57.

Longer terms are handled by the Johnson & Johnson companies, which expect to have a vaccine in early 2021 and 100 million doses by March, according to Macaya Douoguih, head of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, who also announced that they will start with phase 3 in September.