Real Madrid win LaLiga with battling victory over Villarreal





Real Madrid sealed their 34th LaLiga title on Thursday with a 2-1 win over Villarreal at a sweltering Alfredo di Stefano in the suburbs of Madrid.

Zidane’s side have been irresistibly unspectacular since the return of football and it was in that same style that they won their 10th game in a row and marched to another trophy under their French manager. Zidane, often almost accused of having some secret formula for success that he refuses to divulge, has done it again.

Meanwhile Barcelona’s Leo Messi spoke following Thursdays home defeat to Osasuna which saw Barcelona surrender the league title with the Argentine asking for changes to be made ahead of the resumption of the Champions League in August.

“I’m telling you that if we continue in this manner, we will not progress in the Champions League as we weren’t good enough to retain the LaLiga title. We’re going to need to change plenty if we want to deliver and we also need to take a long hard look at ourselves. We lost the title due to our own shortcomings and not because of what Real Madrid did as many people are claiming”. The words from the Barcelona captain would appear to be directed at coach Setien.