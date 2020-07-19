



Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Playing Golf in High Temperatures

We are now in the height of Summer with extremely high temperatures and below are some simple things that all golfers should do to prevent problems in the summer months ,namely:

If possible avoid playing golf in the early afternoon between mid day and 3pm. Always apply sun block to exposed areas of skin and try to wear a hat to avoid sunstroke. Remember that thirst is the last sign of de-hydration not the first Drink plenty of fluid particularly water and sports drinks which replace the minerals that your body loses as you sweat. Avoid drinking alcohol which de-hydrates you more quickly. Try to eat something when playing because you will use energy as your body works hard to keep you cool. If you get the chance on the way around take the opportunity to wait in the shade but don’t hold up play when doing this. Although you may feel weary keep up with the group in front and remember the quicker you play the less time you will be exposed to the sun and high temperatures.

If you follow these few simple steps you will avoid problems resulting from playing golf in extreme weather conditions in the hot summer months.

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us:

The deals shown in the table are some of the best POST COVID-19 PRICES currently available to you:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €98 Two Green Fees & Buggy Altorreal €100 Two Green Fees & Buggy Bonalba €100 Two Green Fees & Buggy Campoamor €125 Two Green Fees & Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €45 Green Fee + single buggy or pull trolley or elec. trolley El Plantio €80 Two Green Fees & Buggy El Valle €59 Single Green Fee Font Del Llop €90 Two Green Fees & Buggy Hacienda Del Alamo €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) Hacienda Riquelme €118 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Galiana €53 Single Green Fee La Manga North+ South €75 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €27) La Marquesa €107 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Sella €50 Single Green Fee La Serena €96 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Torre €118 Two Green Fees & Buggy Las Colinas €44 Green Fee (from 1pm to 2pm) – Single buggy €25) Las Pinaillas €40 Green Fee (including single occupancy buggy) Lorca €75 Two Green Fees & Buggy Lo Romero €136 Two Green Fees & Buggy Mar Menor €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) New Sierra Golf €68 Two Green Fees & Buggy Puig Campana €98 Two Green Fees & Buggy Roda €120 Two Green Fees & Buggy Saurines €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) Villamartin €136 Two Green Fees & Buggy Vistabella €84 Two Green Fees & Buggy (from 1.00pm)

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.