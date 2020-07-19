



The young girl was traveling on a jet ski with her father when he fell into the water and the jet ski collided with a boat

An eight-year-old girl died in a maritime accident in the waters of the Mar Menor, in La Manga, when the jet ski on which she was riding with her father, collided with a boat.

The accident happened in the late afternoon, when the father fell into the sea, the girl continued on the back of the vehicle, which ended up colliding with a boat.

Immediately 112 received several calls reporting the accident, and an ambulance and the San Javier Local Police moved to the scene.

Paramedics tried to save the minor, but her condition was critical and unfortunately she died as a result of her injuries just over an hour after the accident. An immediate response team from Red Cross emergencies was mobilised to offer psychological support to the relatives.

The crash occurred at the level of la Escuela de Pieter, a well-known bar in La Manga.