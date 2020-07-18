



I think that most of us had seen it coming so the statement on Saturday morning by the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló that the authorities in Comunidad Valenciana were to introduce the mandatory use of facemasks in public spaces really came as no surprise.

The announcement was made at a press conference where the conselleria also expressed her concern at the quadrupling of cases in the age range of 20 to 40 years, saying that nightlife appeared to be the origin of many of the cases.

In addition, the Consell said that she had decided to suspend night-time activity related to the leisure sector in Gandia due to the increase in infections in the town and the appearance of new outbreaks this week, six of which were detected on Friday.

So despite Community President Ximo Puig saying earlier in the week that he was very much against the mandatory wearing of facemasks the measure has now been introduced across the whole of the Valencian Community in all public and private spaces where there is a gathering of people who are not living together, even if they are able to maintain social distancing. However the measure will not be mandatory on beaches, swimming pools, natural spaces and in the mountains.

She said that the obligation to use the masks, “refers to hygienic and surgical masks covering the area from the nasal septum and including the chin.” She added that masks must also be worn on terraces and in restaurants when food and drink is not being consumed. “When sitting at a table on a terrace we must still protect ourselves,” she stressed.

Speaking of the outbreak in Gandia the minister said that 49 positive cases have been detected after an outbreak of family origin has so far spread to different social contacts. She warned that the administration “will act in the same way in all other places where similar circumstances occur.” She thanked the Gandia Council and the mayor, Diana Morant, for their collaboration.

Barceló pointed out that “not all of the measures” recommended by Public Health are being applied. She said that many of the infections are occurring in places such as pubs and discos, in addition to other social activities and events such as birthdays and funerals.

But there are exceptions to the new rule. According to the order, people with respiratory problems, or those who cannot wear masks for other health reasons or due to a disability, are exempt from wearing them. The order also makes exceptions for cases where wearing a mask is incompatible with the activities being carried out, due to their nature.

