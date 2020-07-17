Levante UD Women sign two Orihuela players





Levante UD, one of the country’s leading women’s football teams, has signed two players from the CFF Uryula team Alevín: the Oriolan girls Rocío Roselló Pastor and Paula Fernández Pardo.

Next season Rocío will play in the Infantil A of the granota club while Paula will do the same in the Alevín A

Top scorer Rocío is 12 years of age while midfielder Pardo is just 10 years old. Both are said to have promising futures.

The girls had previously been selected for the Valencian Women’s Under-12 Team, being chosen from almost 300 players across the entire Community