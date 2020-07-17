Farrell’s future at relegated Saracens





By Andrew Atkinson

England captain and British & Irish Lion Owen Farrell, who made his debut for Saracens in 2008 after graduating from the Academy, has committed his future to the club.

Fly-half Farrell, 28, has agreed to remain at Saracens – despite being relegated from the Premiership for offences related to breaches of salary cap rules.

“The club means a lot to me. I’ve been here a long, long time now,” said Farrell.

“Most of the senior players are in a similar position. They’d do anything to put us in the best position possible and that was telling during the tough times this year. I’m sure that will be the case going forward.”

Farrell and England international and Saracens teammates Elliot Daly, Mako Vunipola and Jamie George have also signed new contracts, along with Scotland winger Sean Maitland.

“Owen has grown up at Saracens, from a teenager in our Academy to a central figure in English rugby.

“His drive to improve is relentless, pushing everyone in the organisation, players and staff. Saracens would not be the club it is without Owen.

“Off the field he is a grounded family man, who cares deeply about the club and the people here. We are delighted he has committed his long-term future to Saracens,” said Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall.