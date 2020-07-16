



The Valencian Community adds 23 new cases and registers new outbreaks in Gandia and Santa Pola –

The Gandia outbreak is of family origin and has already been extended to a dozen contacts while the one from Santa Pola originated from a company lunch

The Valencian Community has registered two new outbreaks in the last 24 hours, one in Gandia and the other in Santa Pola.

Public Health has detected an outbreak of family origin in the town of Gandía, in the province of Valencia, which has spread to many of their social contacts, so far, adding 10 additional cases. All contacts are being followed up to carry out an active case search.

A company lunch was the start of an outbreak in the town of Santa Pola where, at the moment there are 4 workers who have tested positive.

This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health in a statement in which it detailed 23 new cases in the last 24 hours, most of them in the province of Valencia.

The total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic broke out is 11,861 cases. Since yesterday there have been 5 cases in Castellón (1,672 in total); 3 in the province of Alicante (4,019 in total); and 15 in the province of Valencia (6,168 in total).

In addition, two previous unassigned cases must be added. Thus, 299 cases are currently active, representing 1.55% of all positives.

The good news is that for the eighth consecutive day the Valencian Community has not registered any deaths from coronavirus. The total number of deaths remains at 1,476 people.

By provinces: 227 in the province of Castellón, 512 in Alicante and 737 in the province of Valencia.

During the last day, 60 new discharges were registered to patients with coronavirus, so that the total number of cured persons now stands at 17,499 people.

By provinces: 2,495 in Castellón, 5,839 Alicante and 9,164 in Valencia, to which must be added 1 displacement. In addition, 23 new cases have been confirmed since the last update, which places

Valencian hospitals currently have a total of 67 hospitalised people: 18 in the province of Castellón, none in the ICU; 17 in the province of Alicante, 2 of them in the ICU; and 32 in the province of Valencia, 2 of them in the ICU.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus has been 504,365, of which 375,571 have been through PCR and 128,794 through rapid tests.

Update of the situation in residences

The residences of the Valencian Community have not registered any deaths since June 25, 20 consecutive days. There are currently a positive case in 6 centres (1 in the province of Castellón and 5 in the province of Valencia). Two of the latter are under surveillance.