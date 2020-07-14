Catalan independence leaders granted “semi-freedom”





The Generalitat has granted semi freedom to the nine independence leaders convicted of sedition, following their declaration of independence in 2017.

With sentences of up to 13 years in prison they will now only have to go to jail to sleep from Monday to Thursday.

The re classification is to provide reintegration and care for the victim, under the Ministry of the Interior guidelines, and was formally ratified last Tuesday.

The Ministry says that the decisions are “the result of individual analysis”, covering aspects such as their behaviour, participation in activities, collaboration with other inmates and prison officers have been taken into account, as well as the absence of breaches during the permits that they have already enjoyed.