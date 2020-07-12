



The Beaches of Jesuitas, El Conde and Higuericas de Pilar de la Horadada were closed on Saturday after exceeding capacity

By Andrew Atkinson

The beaches of Jesuitas, El Conde and Higuericas de Pilar de la Horadada were all closed at the weekend – due to exceeding the regulated capacity in accordance with the covid-19 protocol.

Hundreds flocked to the beaches as temperatures hit 30 degrees on July 11 – with security measures including police in place – that acted when closing the beaches early afternoon.

Bathers were not allowed to enter the beaches, until people exited, using an entry/depart area, due to over capacity.

Following surveillance the Local Policia issued sanction proposals – to groups of people not adhering the health and safety coronavirus instructions put in place by the Spanish Government after the reopening of beaches following lockdown in mid-March.

Image: www.diarioinformacion.es