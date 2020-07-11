



9th July 2020 – This week was the first of 4 separate games over the next 6 weeks, where players of the La Marina Golf Society were competing for this year’s Summer Cup. 22 players met up at El Plantio Golf Course and again the course was in lovely condition.

The winner of the first round in the Gold Division with 33 points was Barry Thoroughgood. The winner of the Silver division ( on countback ) with 35 points went to undoubtedly the player of the day Sarah McCabe, who not only got nearest the pin on hole 18 but sunk her ball to win the triple twos pot, worth over 60 euros.

We also had 2 further winners of the nearest the pin prizes, Tony Moore on hole 9 and Club President Alan Craig on hole 14, both just missing out on their share of the pot.

The next round of the Summer Cup will be at Vistbella Golf Course on the 23rd of July.