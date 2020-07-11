All Ship Shape at El Capitan





The patrons of El Capitan Cafe-bar in Lago Jardin II have been supporters of Reach Out for some time, and recently they have weighed the anchor and come up with a cunning plan to help raise funds for the Charity.

Every week they have regular events and a small token is set aside for Reach Out, they also have a Collection tin on the main deck for all that booty that fell out of the hands of me heartys!! Some of the shipmates have an Auction to get rid of some of their bullion. On Friday 10th July, Janet Wright who is one of the Volunteers at Reach Out, brought in the latest loot from their plunders, donation tin and weekly token donations.

The marvellous sum of €109:12 was received with thanks. Many thanks to all those pirates, I mean shipmates who have helped raise this amount.

U3A Cuddle Up With Homeless

One of the items regularly required at Reach Out especially in the winter months are Sleeping Bags. U3A recently made a generous donation of 25 Sleeping bags to help keep the Homeless warm.

Peter Shaw the President of U3A said they were only to happy to help with this type of donation and would hope to complete a similar donation in the future. We tried to get Peter to come in and try a sleeping bag for comfort but declined as it was too hot!! Again these donations are gratefully received and will go to helping those in need.