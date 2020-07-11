



Las Ramblas Golf Society – Results for w/c 6.7.20

Monday’s ‘Change Partners’ had quite a twist to it. After their handicaps being altered all the men played off the blue tees. (For the sake of losing a couple of shots I could get used to this!) Winning with 87 points were Pete Dunn, Lindsay Forbes, Pat Cassidy and Joyce McClusky. Behind them on 84 (and beating my team by just one) it was Bryan (welcome back) Neal, Mike Chapman, Petina Murray and the ever useful Albert.

Wednesday and it was just 5 clubs and a putter individual Stableford. John Shervell (I’m relieved to say) was 5 points adrift of my all-time record winning with 40 points. Paul Brown came in with 39 and no less three players shared 3rd spot with 36. After countback it was awarded to Lindsay Forbes as he managed 19 points on the back nine.

The featured photograph this week is of one of our long term members, Rod Doel, who will sadly be returning permanently to the UK in a couple of weeks’ time.

We saw out the week with a Texas Scramble. With a nett score of 59.9 it was Mark Western, Nigel Price and Paul Brown taking 1st place. Just 2 behind them were Ken & Liz Robertson, John Shervell and Terry Field.

This week’s poignant words are attributed to Grantland Rice who commented, ‘Golf is 20% mechanics and technique. The other 80% is philosophy, humour, tragedy, romance, melodrama, companionship, camaraderie, cussedness and conversation.)

Por ultimo, a reliable source has advised me we could be back at Las Ramblas on 1st August! Watch this space.

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell