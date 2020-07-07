



This activity highlighted natural and cultural heritage in La Escuera area, finishing in a visit to the archaeological site

About 30 people were able to enjoy last Saturday, July 4th, the first ecotourism route through La Escuera gorge, organized by San Fulgencio Tourist department.

Always complying with current hygiene and safety regulations against Covid-19, its participants were able to enjoy the habitat of many protected species of birds in the area. The route ended with a visit to the Iberian site located in the municipality, with archaeological remains corresponding to the end of the 5th to 2nd century BC.

Darren Parmenter, councillor in charge of Tourism, wanted to “thank all the participants for their attendance”, also adding that his council hopes “to be able to announce very soon the date and location of the next ecotourism route that will take place in San Fulgencio”.