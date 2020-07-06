Monte promotion celebrations still on hold





Roger Nilsen appointment

By Andrew Atkinson

Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 promoted football club CD Montesinos have appointed a new Membership secretary for the 2020-01 season in Roger Nilsen.

“On behalf of Torregolf and The Full Monte Supporters Club, myself and supporters chairman Eddie Cagigao welcome on board Roger Nilsen as our new Membership Secretary,” said club sponsor David Winder.

“Roger is well known on the Costa Blanca golfscene and brings with him great knowledge, that will see Torregolf/The Full Monte entering into another 20 years of operating golf, along with supporting our local football team CD Montesinos,” added David.

CD Montesinos were promoted in the coronavirus affected 2019-20 campaign, returning to the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 for only the second time in the club’s history.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown no celebration has been able to take place at present.